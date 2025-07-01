Spinnaker Trust Sells 588 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE NKE opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

