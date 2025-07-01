Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.0% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.