Critical Comparison: SRM Entertainment (SRM) and Its Competitors

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of SRM Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SRM Entertainment has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRM Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SRM Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRM Entertainment -74.56% -78.96% -61.80% SRM Entertainment Competitors -41.53% -78.87% -10.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SRM Entertainment $4.31 million -$4.34 million -27.04 SRM Entertainment Competitors $1.54 billion -$20.69 million -1.31

This table compares SRM Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SRM Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SRM Entertainment. SRM Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SRM Entertainment competitors beat SRM Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About SRM Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.