Keystone Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $279.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.30. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

