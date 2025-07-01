AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ABBV opened at $185.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

