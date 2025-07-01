Lansing Street Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.8% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $568.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $569.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

