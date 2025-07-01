Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $367.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.92. The company has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

