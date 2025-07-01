Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Emerson Electric traded as high as $135.57 and last traded at $135.11, with a volume of 845964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.33.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,886,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $297,947,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.