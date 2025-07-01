Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Emerson Electric traded as high as $135.57 and last traded at $135.11, with a volume of 845964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.33.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,886,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $297,947,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

