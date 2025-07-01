Guardian Investment Management Has $2.97 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Guardian Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after buying an additional 2,033,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $356.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

