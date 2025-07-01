ABLE Financial Group LLC Sells 351 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

ABLE Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

