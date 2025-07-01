West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 489 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $204.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

