Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 4,221 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

