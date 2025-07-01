MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 366 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,899,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

