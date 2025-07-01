Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,245% from the previous session’s volume of 1,657 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $26.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

