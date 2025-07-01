Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 33,564 shares.The stock last traded at $117.96 and had previously closed at $117.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank First National from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Bank First National Trading Up 2.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Bank First National had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from Bank First National’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank First National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bank First National during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First National by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank First National in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First National

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

