Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Village Super Market Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The company has a market cap of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Village Super Market

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In related news, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,141.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $53,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,809.11. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,843 shares of company stock worth $320,011. Insiders own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 460,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Recommended Stories

