Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.83. 7,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 48,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

