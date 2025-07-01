Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Nihon Kohden Stock Up 7.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $439.11 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

