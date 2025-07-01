Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 364,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,503,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $512.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.99 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

