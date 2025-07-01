Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Trading 14.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) rose 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 5,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Studio City Ih Stock Up 34.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.16.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $161.72 million during the quarter.

About Studio City Ih

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City Ih stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City Ih ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

