Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 315,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 277,152 shares.The stock last traded at $22.54 and had previously closed at $22.55.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $884.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

