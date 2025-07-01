Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.05 and last traded at $64.25. Approximately 60,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 846,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $821.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Insider Activity at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 105,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,452,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,132,068. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 385,307 shares of company stock worth $15,679,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,452,000 after acquiring an additional 106,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 648,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

