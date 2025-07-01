MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.30. 1,398,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,903,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

