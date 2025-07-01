Contrasting International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and International General Insurance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $379.74 million 1.28 $50.35 million $0.15 8.97 International General Insurance $539.00 million 1.99 $135.15 million $2.72 8.75

Dividends

International General Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterdrop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Waterdrop pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Waterdrop pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International General Insurance pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International General Insurance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop 13.78% 8.21% 6.16% International General Insurance 23.16% 19.54% 6.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Waterdrop and International General Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 0 0 0.00 International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

International General Insurance has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.29%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Waterdrop.

Risk and Volatility

Waterdrop has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Waterdrop on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

