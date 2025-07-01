Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) versus ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Head to Head Comparison

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServiceTitan and Broadridge Financial Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceTitan $771.88 million 12.45 -$239.09 million N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $6.77 billion 4.24 $698.10 million $6.65 36.70

Profitability

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceTitan.

This table compares ServiceTitan and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceTitan N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 11.65% 44.82% 12.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of ServiceTitan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ServiceTitan and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceTitan 0 4 12 1 2.82 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 5 2 0 2.29

ServiceTitan currently has a consensus price target of $122.21, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $250.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Given ServiceTitan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ServiceTitan is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc. engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; data and analytics solutions; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. Its Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearing and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth and investment management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

