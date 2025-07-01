Comparing Amplifon (AMFPF) & Its Rivals

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Amplifon to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplifon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.61 billion $157.31 million 35.07 Amplifon Competitors $12.83 billion $234.98 million 1.84

Amplifon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Amplifon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amplifon Competitors 420 2240 4802 151 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplifon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 421.25%. Given Amplifon’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplifon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 5.90% 13.68% 3.97% Amplifon Competitors -747.65% -29.71% -13.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Amplifon has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplifon competitors beat Amplifon on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

