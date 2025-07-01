Insider Buying: Renergen Limited (ASX:RLT) Insider Buys 38,664 Shares of Stock

Renergen Limited (ASX:RLT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Mitchell bought 38,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,664.00 ($25,436.84).

Renergen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $695.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Renergen

Renergen Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the alternative and renewable energy businesses in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The company explores for, develops, and sells compressed natural gas, as well as liquefied natural gas and helium gas. It also develops Cryo-Vacc technology, which offers transportation of vaccines at low temperature without any electrical power.

