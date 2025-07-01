Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $438.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $439.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

