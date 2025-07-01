Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider David(Dadi) Perlmutter Buys 68,750 Shares

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider David(Dadi) Perlmutter purchased 68,750 shares of Weebit Nano stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$117,218.75 ($77,117.60).
Weebit Nano Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 16.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Weebit Nano Company Profile
