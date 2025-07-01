Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Ashley Krongold Buys 13,125 Shares

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Krongold acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$22,378.13 ($14,722.45).

Weebit Nano Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a current ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market cap of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Weebit Nano Company Profile

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

