Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 792 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $438.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $439.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.01. The company has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

