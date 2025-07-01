McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $292.48 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.49. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

