Critical Review: Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) versus N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO)

Risk & Volatility

N2OFF has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davis Commodities has a beta of -2.08, meaning that its share price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares N2OFF and Davis Commodities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF -2,417.47% -116.22% -86.54% Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares N2OFF and Davis Commodities”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $210,000.00 30.56 -$5.19 million N/A N/A Davis Commodities $132.37 million 0.15 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Davis Commodities has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Davis Commodities shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Davis Commodities beats N2OFF on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. Davis Commodities Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

