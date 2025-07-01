Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Reduced by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $317.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

