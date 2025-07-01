Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 10th Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 103,122 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $608,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $317.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.