WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $520,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,285 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.