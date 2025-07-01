174 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

