WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5%

Starbucks stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.