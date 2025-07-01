Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

TT opened at $437.55 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $438.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

