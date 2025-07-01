Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Alta Advisers Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Alta Advisers Ltd lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $568.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $569.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

