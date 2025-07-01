GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golar LNG and GeoPetro Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG $260.37 million 16.39 $50.84 million $0.03 1,360.60 GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Golar LNG has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

92.2% of Golar LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG and GeoPetro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG 1.04% 6.82% 3.98% GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Golar LNG and GeoPetro Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG 0 0 5 2 3.29 GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Golar LNG currently has a consensus target price of $50.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Golar LNG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than GeoPetro Resources.

Summary

Golar LNG beats GeoPetro Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About GeoPetro Resources

(Get Free Report)

GeoPetro Resources Co. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

