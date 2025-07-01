RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

