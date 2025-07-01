Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $235.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.