Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 395,856 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $46,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

