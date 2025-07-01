Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 286,145 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,145 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $78,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

