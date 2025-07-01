Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,230 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,353 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Adobe by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after buying an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,750,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

ADBE stock opened at $386.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

