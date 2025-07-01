Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $332,922.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,196,573.30. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,496.40. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $272.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

