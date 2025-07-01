Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $411.35 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,072,530 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 202,755 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $411,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.75.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $386.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.10 and a 200-day moving average of $409.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

