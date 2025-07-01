Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 452 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $624,844,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $708.51 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $714.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

