MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

